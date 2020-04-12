Steuben County reports 7 additional COVID-19 cases

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Steuben County Health Department gave an update on the coronavirus on Sunday.

The health department has reported seven new positive cases of the virus, bringing the total to 154. The health department has provided a list, including where the residents who tested positive live. The individuals are residents of:

Town of Bath

Town of Erwin

Town of Urbana (2)

Village of Bath (2)

Village of Hammondsport

The Steuben County Health Department says that one or more of the infected individuals are connected to previously reported cases. The health department says all individuals are being quarantined and monitored by the health department.

Additionally, the health department has provided information regarding exact locations of where individuals tested positive have been. They say this information is collected starting 48 hours before the first symptom. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations:

April 1 or April 2 – Post Office in Bath

April 1 – Burger King drive-through in Corning

April 1 – Rite Aid in Bath

April 1 – Save a Lot in Bath

April 2 – Kwik Fill in Hammondsport

April 6 – Pilot in Kanona

April 6 – April 8 – Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning

April 7 – 7-Eleven in Corning

April 8 – Dunkin Donuts drive-through in Corning

April 8 – Traveled from NYC

April 8 – Traveled from Queens, NY

April 9 – Arby’s drive-through in Bath

The health department says additional information regarding locations visited while symptomatic was shared by a previously reported positive patient.

April 4 & April 7 – Taco Bell in Hornell

They also say that management was notified of these cases and closed down their locations to disinfect.

