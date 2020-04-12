Vestal restaurant offers a ‘worry free’ Easter meal

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Coppertop Tavern in Vestal had Easter dinner taken care of for anyone who didn't feel like cooking on Sunday.

Outside of the traditional ham, the dinner included brown sugar carrots, mashed potatoes, gravy, and the restaurant's homemade bread.

Assistant General Manager Ashley Tortora told 12 News it's meals like this that can be comforting for people, especially right now.

"A lot of us can't be with our families today, and it's hard enough to go to the grocery store and feel safe so you can come in, get your meal worry-free then go home and enjoy it," she said.

Tortora emphasized Coppertop Tavern's commitment to support Broome County during the COVID-19 pandemic explaining that the restaurant has been donating meals to local police departments and emergency responders.

