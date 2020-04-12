Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT

MONDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne,

Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.

In New York, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,

Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Schuyler and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the morning

and again in the late afternoon. Winds will subside slowly late

Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&