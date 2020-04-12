Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Otsego County

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern

Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne

counties. In New York, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango,

Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the

morning and again in the mid to late afternoon. Winds will

subside Monday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&