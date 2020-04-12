Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT MONDAY…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango,
Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the
morning and again in the mid to late afternoon. Winds will
subside Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&