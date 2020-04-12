Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT

Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Bradford County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM EDT
MONDAY…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne,
Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties.
In New York, Chemung, Tompkins, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego,
Tioga, Broome, Delaware, Schuyler and Sullivan counties.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 11 PM EDT Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and scattered power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the morning
and again in the late afternoon. Winds will subside slowly late
Monday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&