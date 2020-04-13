5 things to know today – that aren’t about the virus

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHERE CHILD SEX ABUSE IN RELIGIOUS SCHOOLS IS ENDEMIC An investigation by The Associated Press found dozens of police reports alleging sexual harassment, rape and physical abuse by Islamic clerics teaching in madrassas or religious schools throughout Pakistan.

2. ‘HOW SPORTS CAN ERASE A DISABILITY’ Italian synchronized swimmers with Down syndrome are promoting their sport for inclusion in the Paralympics.

3. SEVERAL DEAD AS STORMS BATTER DEEP SOUTH A severe storm system on Easter Sunday killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.

4. THE PGA TOUR CONFIRMS 20-TIME WINNER HAS DIED Doug Sanders, who was ahead of his time with his flamboyant wardrobe and lifestyle, was 86.

5. JULIAN ASSANGE’S PARTNER SAYS THEY HAVE TWO CHILDREN: The partner of the WikiLeaks founder has revealed they had two children together while he was living inside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Stella Moris said she met Assange when she helped out his legal team and that they got together four years later.