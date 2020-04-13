8th death reported in Broome County from the coronavirus

Broome County April 13 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced the death of the 8th county resident from the coronavirus.

The victim was a woman in their 80.

Garnar also announced the county has 139 confirmed of COVID-19, 104 of those cases are active.

27 people have recovered.

A map detailing where the cases are located can be found by clicking here.

236 people are in mandatory quarantine and 12 people are precautionary quarantine.

Garnar says more people in Broome County are being tested for the virus which is the reason of the increase in positive cases.

Reopening the county

Garnar says county officials are developing a recovery task force in preparation to help aid the economy.

The county executive said much of what the county will do to reopen it will depend on the state government.

On Friday, Garnar said the pandemic has "greatly damaged" the economy.

He said the county will also focus on getting the workforce back to work, mental health issues from the pandemic and "a number of other issues."

Garnar says the reopening of the economy will be a slow process.