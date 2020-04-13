A month after New York’s 1st virus death, toll hits 10,000

NEW YORK (AP) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York's death toll from coronavirus has topped 10,000, with hospitals still seeing 2,000 new patients a day.

The death tally hit the milestone only about a month after the state recorded its first death.

The state tallied 671 new deaths on Sunday. It was the first time in a week the daily toll dipped below 700. Still, the governor noted Monday that people are still dying at a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

Meanwhile, New York City's health department says the city is in danger of running out of swabs for COVID-19 tests and should test only hospitalized patients