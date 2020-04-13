A stormy day

Wind Advisory for the entire area until 11 PM.

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Windy. .50-1.00” 90% High 66 (64-70) Wind S becoming W 20-30 Gusts 40-50 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 34 (30-36) Wind W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 mph

A strong body of low pressure will move in Monday. This will give us rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. Some storms could bring stronger winds along with heavy rain. As the low moves out, our weather will improve tonight. We'll less windy and we'll take the precipitation out of the forecast.

We'll be between lows Tuesday. It will be breezy and cool with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will diminish Tuesday night.

Another low will move through to our south Wednesday. This will give us rain and snow showers. A clipper will move in Thursday, keeping the unsettle weather, mixed rain and snow showers in the forecast. Along with this, temperatures will be below average.

This will be our forecast for the next few days. Mostly cloudy with mixed showers and below average temperatures. If you're looking for good news, temperatures rebound by Sunday.

