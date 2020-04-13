ACHIEVE NY on the front lines

(WBNG) -- Direct support professionals (DSPs) at ACHIEVE NY are classified as essential workers during this crisis.

ACHIEVE operates 20 individualized residential alternatives that provide housing to hundreds of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Broome, Chenango and Tioga Counties. The DPSs at ACHIEVE are doing their best in the front lines to combat COVID-19 and keep themselves and the individuals that they take care of healthy.

