Alpine Metal Roofing creates 1,500 respirators from snorkels

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- One local manufacturer is stepping up in the fight against COVID-19.

Alpine Metal Roofing in Sidney is converting snorkel masks into respirators and putting them in the hands of healthcare professionals.

They simply remove the snorkel from the mask and replace it with anti-bacterial filters.

As of April 8, Alpine Roofing says it created 1,500 masks.

The company says the masks can be used as a face shield and a respirator at the same time.

Alpine Roofing says they are looking for help from anyone who has a 3-D printer.

