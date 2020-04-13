Binghamton University Professor Missing

ENDICOTT (WBNG)- The Endicott Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a missing Binghamton University Professor.

Endicott resident 30 year-old Dominic Michael Davy has been missing since Thursday April 9.

Police say his abandoned vehicle was found near Bridge St. in Endicott.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a navy or blue shirt, and dark gray Nike shoes with orange in it.

He is a black male who is 6 foot one and weighs 190 to 200 pounds, he has a piercing in his left ear and nostril and tattoos on his left arm, he has black hair and was last seen with locked hair and a full beard.

Police say if you have any information related to where he may be contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341.