Broome County equipped to handle severe weather on top of COVID-19

(WBNG) -- As Monday brought severe weather to the Southern Tier, the Broome County Emergency Operations Center doubled down to handle both the coronavirus pandemic on top of storm threats.

Director of the Broome County Office of Emergency Services Michael Ponticiello explained his team at the center had a plan in place for this situation, and it all revolved around delegating resources.

Ponticiello said if any non-coronavirus issues were to arise where local police and fire agencies needed help, Broome County Fire Coordinator Jeff Buckler would step in.

Ponticiello said Buckler and his team were preparing Monday in case they were needed, as well as checking in on the readiness of local agencies.

This preparation included keeping in touch with the National Weather Service, NYSEG, deputy coordinators handling different areas, and watching the skies to see how they effect the community.

When asked if this was an overwhelming situation, Ponticiello said it's one his team has covered.

"In this case, it isn't, they're two very dissimilar events, so although we're using an enormous amount of resources on the pandemic, they're not the same resources we would be using to manage a wind and storm event, that is also coming," said Ponticiello.

As for what he said you should be doing at home during a double-impact; keep up with social distancing and staying home, while also watching the weather, staying away from downed power lines or trees, and calling NYSEG or 9-1-1 when needed.