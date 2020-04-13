Broome County creates Recovery Task Force in preparation for end of COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- Governor Cuomo says it's time to start thinking about life after the COVID-19 pandemic ends. Broome County officials say they're already working on a plan for the transition.

"We have to understand on the reopening, as much as we have this emotion that we want it to happen, we want it to happen now, we can't take this anymore, everyone feels the same. It's a delicate balance, remember what we have to do on reopening, remember this has never been done before," said Governor Cuomo.

Broome County officials say New York City may be seeing a flattened curve, but opening too early may be ineffective for the county.

"I think the apex is going to happen, I think we're probably a couple weeks behind what the city is," said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar.

Garnar says the county is still working on a plan, but it will be a long and slow implementation.

"Not just focusing on economic recovery, we've already heard from The Agency on economic recovery, but all types of recovery," said Garnar.

The Recovery Task Force, Garnar says, will take a holistic approach to recovering from the pandemic. From mental health issues to unemployment, he says his plan is constantly evolving.

"We're always re-evaluation, what are our emergency orders, every five days we evaluate whether or not we should keep an emergency order. A lot of what we do is dependent on what the state says," said Garnar.

Garnar says the process of transitioning back will be slow to prevent the virus from spreading rapidly again.