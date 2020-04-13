Cuomo: We are controlling the spread, the worst is over

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that New York has flattened the curve in the number of hospitalizations caused by COVID-19.

Cuomo says the number of hospitalizations continue to go up, but at a substantially lowered rate than previously. In addition to this, the number of people being admitted into an ICU is down.

Cuomo said the flattening number of hospitalizations and the fewer number of people being admitted into ICU's shows that New York is controlling the spread.

He said in his opinion, "the worst is over."

We need to stay the course.



We have flattened the curve by our actions.



New Yorkers rose to the challenge to protect one another.



We are #NewYorkTough. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 13, 2020

The governor says the "reopening" of the economy will be a gradual process.

He says the objective of reopening the economy is to ease isolation, increase economic activity, re-calibrate "essential worker" economy, apply more testing and precautions, and to not increase hospitalization rates.

Cuomo says the reopening will have to been done in the guidance of medical experts and not politics.

On Monday afternoon, Cuomo will meet with other governors to make plans for the reopening of the country.