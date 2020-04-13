Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 6 in Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (AP) --Strong storms pounding the Deep South have killed at least six people in south Mississippi and damaged up to 300 homes and other buildings in northern Louisiana.

The National Weather Service reported tornadoes over the northwest and north-central parts of Louisiana on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of serious injuries there.

Utility companies reported thousands of power outages. The weather service said large parts of the South remain at risk of severe weather, with much of Mississippi, Alabama and western Georgia at the highest risk.

According to AL.com, lightning damaged a church roof and steeple in Morgan County, Alabama.