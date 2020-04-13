Flood Advisory from MON 3:50 PM EDT until MON 5:45 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Wayne County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

Central Wayne County in northeastern Pennsylvania…

* Until 545 PM EDT.

* At 348 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain that will cause

minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to one inch of rain has

already fallen with additional rainfall about to enter the area.

* Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Scranton, Dunmore, Carbondale, Old Forge, Archbald, Blakely,

Taylor, Dickson City, Moosic and Olyphant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as

well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

&&