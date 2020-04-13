Girlfriend of missing Endicott man speaks out about disappearance

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Dominic Davy has been reported missing since early Friday morning and his girlfriend is calling for his safe return.

Dominic Davy is a Binghamton University professor, a U.S. Army Veteran, and a father. The 30-year-old was last seen leaving his home in Endicott 4 a.m. Friday, April 10.

His girlfriend, Amber Oglesby, says it is unlike him to not tell her where he is or when he’d be home.

"He always let's me know if he has to stay late to talk to his students or what time he'll be home or when he's leaving," said Oglesby.

Oglesby says Davy would often leave the home as early as four o’clock in the morning to go for runs on trails along the Susquehanna River. His brown Jeep was found near the river at 400 River Terrace in Endicott.

Endicott Police say they conducted a search in the river near where his Jeep was found. So far, Endicott Police say they have not found evidence that would indicate criminal activity, but they are not yet ruling out suspicion.

Meanwhile, Amber Oglesby says she just hopes where Dominic is that he is safe, saying, "I love him and the boys love him and if something's going on that we might not be aware of that's going on…to just let us know he's okay."

Endicott Police say the investigation is ongoing and to call its line at (607) 785-3341 with any information.