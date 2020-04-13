LG&T Tournament director says cancellation was the ‘right decision’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Friday, the 27th edition of the Levene Gouldin & Thompson Tennis Challenger was canceled due to concerns with the coronavirus.

"It's definitely disappointing, it has become family for us," says LG&T Tournament Director, Laurie Bowen.

This year's tournament was scheduled for July 20-26, so after the ATP shutdown tournaments through late July, there was no other option.

"What they say goes, we really didn't have a choice," Bowen says/

Bowen said despite the ATP forcing their cancellation, the tournament had worries of their own.

Organizers says they were concerned for the safety and health of the players, sponsors and volunteers.

Bowmen says the players aren't locked in until weeks before the tournament so that won't create an issue. As far as the sponsors are concerned, they have been in place since the fall.

The biggest issue with the cancellation is that no money will be poured into the tournament this summer.

"I think we're going to be okay, we planned in general to be okay through the tournament before receiving any new money in sponsorship or support," Bowen says.

Bowen told 12 News that once July rolls around they still plan on going through with construction that will build new courts for the 2021 tournament. The courts will be built in the memory of Harper Stantz.

"We are very excited that is still going fourth and that is in the works and should be done in time for the 2021 event," says Bowen.

Bowen and her staff will now get a jump start on preparing the 2021 tournament.

