NYSEG ensures safe service during COVID-19 crisis

(WBNG) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, NYSEG has taken a number of precautions to ensure customer and employee safety, especially on days where severe weather is causing customers to lose power.

NYSEG took a proactive approach weeks ago, inspecting circuits of high priority locations such as hospitals, nursing homes and grocery stores.

Senior Director of Corporate Communications Michael Jamison told 12 News repairs and upgrades were made as needed, as critical infrastructure is a priority on days where losing power is of high potential.

"Our crews have been spending a lot of time proactively checking the circuits that provide power to critical infrastructure, so we're confident we're prepared for the greatest extent we can be," said Jamison.

NYSEG is following CDC guidelines and practicing social distancing. All indoor non-emergency work has been suspended, and employees are encouraging customers to follow these guidelines as well. NYSEG is encouraging people to avoid approaching active work sites, but if necessary, they ask that you maintain the six-feet social distance policy.

Jamison also said you may notice increased traffic. That is due to social distancing policies, which NYSEG has implemented. The company's new policy is one worker per vehicle, meaning you may notice a NYSEG truck followed by a fleet of other vehicles.

Jamison says when there is severe weather in the forecast, they plan for the worst and hope for the best, and are prepared for whatever comes their way.

"If the worst does come we're prepared, we have nearly 1000 people, field resources state wide ready to respond, and we've prestaged crews all throughout the state based on the forecast so we can react quickly is outages do occur," said Jamison.

