‘People weren’t prepared’: why officials say the economic impacts of COVID-19 will be felt for a long time

(WBNG) -- Local economic officials told 12 News Monday they believe the coronavirus may change the way we do business forever.

Commerce Chenango, the county's economic development group, says because businesses have been forced into such a unique situation, they're learning a lot about what's necessary to operate. For example, many businesses may allow more staff to work from home on a regular basis, or may need less workers to operate their business entirely.

Commerce Chenango says the future is definitely something it is trying to plan for.

"Life after COVID is something we're really focusing on so we know how does this change our workforce landscape, how does this change how people do business," said Kerri Green, the president and CEO of Commerce Chenango. "Are people going to find out they can do more with less? These are some of the concerns we're trying to address now."

The Broome County Industrial Development Agency said of all businesses surveyed recently, more than ninety percent said they had experienced negative impacts from coronavirus.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar's office said sales tax was up eight percent in early March before COVID-19 hit compared to the same period last year.