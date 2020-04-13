River Flood Warning from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDT

River Flood Warning from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Delaware County
The National Weather Service in Binghamton New York has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.
* From this evening until Tuesday morning.
* At 8 PM Monday the stage was 10.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage by 9 PM Monday and
crest near 10.8 feet around 12 AM Tuesday. The river will fall below flood
stage after 4 AM Tuesday.
* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flooding of lowland agricultural areas begins
along the river.
&&