River Flood Warning from MON 10:00 PM EDT until TUE 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Delaware County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton New York has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Beaver Kill At Cooks Falls.

* From this evening until Tuesday morning.

* At 8 PM Monday the stage was 10.0 feet.

* Flood stage is 10.0 feet.

* Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage by 9 PM Monday and

crest near 10.8 feet around 12 AM Tuesday. The river will fall below flood

stage after 4 AM Tuesday.

* Impact…At 10.0 feet…Minor flooding of lowland agricultural areas begins

along the river.

&&