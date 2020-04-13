 Skip to Content

Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 3:05 PM EDT until MON 4:00 PM EDT

3:05 pm Weather Alerts

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Tioga County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…
Broome County in central New York…
Southeastern Cortland County in central New York…
Eastern Tioga County in central New York…
Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Richford to near Berkshire to Lounsberry,
moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…
Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Kirkwood,
Conklin, Maine, Guilford and Sanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;
WIND…60MPH

wbngweather

Related Articles

Skip to content