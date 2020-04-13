Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Broome County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM EDT

FOR EAST CENTRAL BROOME AND SOUTHEASTERN CHENANGO COUNTIES…

At 346 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Norwich to Coventry to Harpursville, moving east

at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Norwich, Guilford, Coventry, Oxford, Bainbridge, Preston, New Berlin,

Afton, South Oxford and Rockdale.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH