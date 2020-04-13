Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 3:05 PM EDT until MON 4:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Cortland County

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Broome County in central New York…

Southeastern Cortland County in central New York…

Eastern Tioga County in central New York…

Chenango County in central New York…

* Until 400 PM EDT.

* At 305 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Richford to near Berkshire to Lounsberry,

moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Binghamton, Vestal, Johnson City, Endicott, Norwich, Kirkwood,

Conklin, Maine, Guilford and Sanford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH