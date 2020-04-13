Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:15 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Bradford County

…A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT

FOR SUSQUEHANNA…SOUTHEASTERN BRADFORD AND WYOMING COUNTIES…

At 336 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Friendsville to Lovelton, moving east at 50 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include…

Rush, Jackson, Susquehanna, Tunkhannock, Susquehanna Depot,

Springville, Montrose, Dimock, Harford and Hallstead.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

&&

HAIL…<.75IN;

WIND…60MPH