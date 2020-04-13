Storms move away, but breezy weather lingers

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. A stray sprinkle or shower is possible. Wind: W 10-20G30 Low: 31-36

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-10G15 Low: 29-34

Tuesday: Partial sunshine. Breezy early, winds decrease through the day. Wind: NW 1-15G20AM to NW/W 6-12 High: 44-48



Forecast Discussion:

The severe threat is over for us today. Some gusty winds and stray showers are likely through tonight. Overnight lows drop into the 30s and winds could still gust 25-30mph at times.

Winds will be a bit busy early Tuesday but will subside through the day. Some periods of sun are possible early in the day, but overall a partly sunny to mostly cloudy day is expected. Highs stay in the mid to upper 40s.

It will stay cooler behind this storm for the rest of next week. Wednesday through Friday and highs will likely top out in the low to mid 40s. Most of the period looks precipitation-free, but there is a slight chance (20%)of some rain or snow showers from time to time. Friday the chance of rain or snow jumps to 40% as a low pressure looks to slide by to our south. There is uncertainty in the location and timing of the low, so precipitation chances will likely change through the week.

Next week temperatures begin to slowly moderate. It still looks like highs in the mid 40s Saturday wit ha slight chance of some rain or snow showers. By Sunday, highs climb into the mid 50s.