Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties April 13 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 13.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

  • 30 positive cases
  • 14 pending tests
  • 149 individuals are in mandatory quarantine
  • Three individuals are in precautionary quarantine
  • Nine people have recovered

Chenango County

  • 63 positive cases
  • 198 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • 59 people are in precautionary quarantine
  • 21 people have recovered

Delaware County

  • 53 positive cases
  • 40 people are in mandatory quarantine
  • Zero people are in precautionary quarantine

