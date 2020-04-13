Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties April 13 coronavirus update

(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 13.

The information released varies per county.

Tioga County

30 positive cases

14 pending tests

149 individuals are in mandatory quarantine

Three individuals are in precautionary quarantine

Nine people have recovered

Chenango County

63 positive cases

198 people are in mandatory quarantine

59 people are in precautionary quarantine

21 people have recovered

Delaware County