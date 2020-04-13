Tioga, Chenango, Delaware counties April 13 coronavirus update
(WBNG) -- The following is a an update on coronavirus cases in Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties for April 13.
The information released varies per county.
Tioga County
- 30 positive cases
- 14 pending tests
- 149 individuals are in mandatory quarantine
- Three individuals are in precautionary quarantine
- Nine people have recovered
Chenango County
- 63 positive cases
- 198 people are in mandatory quarantine
- 59 people are in precautionary quarantine
- 21 people have recovered
Delaware County
- 53 positive cases
- 40 people are in mandatory quarantine
- Zero people are in precautionary quarantine