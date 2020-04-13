Tops to provide associates with face masks

(WBNG) -- Tops says it will roll out additional safety measures at its stores this week.

The grocery store says it will provide American-made cloth face masks to its associates. The company says this is in addition to the 5,000 shields already distributed to workers.

Tops says it is also 90 percent complete with the installation of Plexiglas on both sides of its cash registers.

“There is nothing more important to Tops than the health and safety of our associates, customers, vendors, and their respective families,” said chairman and CEO for Tops Friendly Markets, Frank Curci in a press release sent to 12 News.

Curci says the company is "laser-focused" on the pandemic.

Associates were also given gloves, hand sanitizes and wipes.