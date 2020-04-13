Water Street Brewing Co. supports small businesses while feeding the front lines

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The coronavirus has forced many businesses to close their doors in recent weeks.

It's been an especially difficult time for bars and restaurants who depend on dine-in services.

Water Street Brewing Co. in downtown Binghamton is one of many places that has had to adapt to restrictions and guidelines.

"Sales are down but we're trying to accommodate to our customers' needs. We're providing free delivery of our full menu and beer and online ordering, which is new to us. So we're trying to adjust to the times to try and stay in the business during what is a difficult time for our industry," said head brewer Nick Hall.

Despite being a tough time, Water Street Brewing Co. is using its resources to help the community.

It started a GoFundMe page accepting donations from the public to buy meals from other restaurants.

"The goal is to provide at least a small boost in revenue during a difficult time to small businesses to keep them afloat until this whole thing is over or until there is some more government assistance. And hope to provide at least enough to keep some service industry jobs going during the crisis," said Hall.

The meals purchased are being delivered to healthcare workers in our area including staff at Lourdes, Binghamton General, UHS Wilson, along with EMS crews.

Meals have also been delivered to other places with front line workers.

"The people who work in nursing homes are really protecting our most vulnerable. The first place we delivered to in terms of a nursing home was Susquehanna which has positive covid-19 there so we thought that was a great place to donate some food to, show them that the community has their support," said Hall.

Helping two industries through one initiative, and all made possible by the generosity of the community.

"We saw a need for both local businesses and healthcare workers, providing people with means, really providing both industries in one," said Hall. "It's been really nice to see the overwhelming support we've received from both businesses and individuals so far."

Thus far, meals have been donated by Water Street Brewing Co., Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, Parlor City Vegan, Alexander's Cafe, Nezuntoz, Garage Taco, and The Shop.

