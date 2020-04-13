Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT

Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Chenango County
…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING…
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,
Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming and Northern
Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango,
Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga, Broome and
Delaware counties.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strong this morning, then
weaken slightly by the late morning before increasing again in
the afternoon out of the southwest.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&