Wind Advisory from MON 5:00 AM EDT until MON 11:00 PM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY

Chenango County

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Pennsylvania, Southern Wayne, Bradford,

Susquehanna, Pike, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wyoming and Northern

Wayne counties. In New York, Sullivan, Otsego, Chenango,

Cortland, Tompkins, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga, Broome and

Delaware counties.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will be strong this morning, then

weaken slightly by the late morning before increasing again in

the afternoon out of the southwest.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

