Brindisi says he’s working on new COVID-19 relief package

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Congressman Anthony Brindisi told 12 News on Tuesday that he's working on a new relief package in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 Outbreak.

This new Stimulus package will get additional funding aid to hospitals and health care workers on the front lines, as well as provide support to small businesses applying for loans and will get money to the state and local governments experiencing shortfalls due to the pandemic.

"We have to get money to our hospitals, many of our hospitals don't have a lot of cash on hand to go multiple weeks or months without new revenue coming in. So we have to get funding to our hospitals to fight this pandemic and support our health care workers," Brindisi says.

Brindisi says bi-partisan efforts and talks are occuring down in Washington, his colleagues agree this is an important step to helping those who need it.