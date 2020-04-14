Akel Family donates $50,000 to local medical workers

(WBNG) -- The Akel Family has donated $50,000 to the UHS Foundation that will be used to support healthcare workers in the Binghamton area.

UHS says the donation has jump-started the Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund.

Executive Director of the UHS Foundation Cory S. Jacobs says the “This very generous donation will help fund a number of efforts that are under way to benefit the people providing patient care in our community."

It will also help support UHS staff members impacted by the virus.

UHS reports that the Akel Family hopes their contribution will encourage others to lend support.

The Akel Family owned the Binghamton Giant Food Markets in the area for 76 years.

Lourdes Hospital received an equivalent donation.