Binghamton Mayor names city construction projects deemed ‘essential’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced Tuesday several city projects have been deemed essential by the state government amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The mayor says the projects support critical local infrastructure, affordable housing, homeless housing and essential municipal operations.

He says the project creates local jobs and keep wages and spending flowing in the city's economy.

Projects included that begin within the 60 days are:

7 Hawley St. Parking Garage

City Hall roof repair and green roof

Street paving and reconstruction

Joint-Sewage Treatment Plant rehabilitation

New downtown fire station

Projects included that are already underway include:

Family Enrichment Network 19-Unit Home Housing Development

Binghamton Housing Authoirty 48-Unit Affordable Hosuing Development "Canal Plaza/Grocery Store"

Mayor David says the city is working to finalize plans and obtain approvals for non-essential projects.

He says the city will be ready to build or bid on the project once the state government lifts its pause on non-essential projects.