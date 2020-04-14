Breezy and cold

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 48 (44-50) Wind W 10-15 G 20 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.05” rain, 0-.50” snow 30% Low 28 (26-32) Wind W becoming NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with mixed showers. 0-.05 rain, 0-T” 20% High 44 (42-46) Wind W 5-10 mph

We'll be between lows Tuesday. It will be breezy and cool with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will diminish Tuesday night. With a low passing to our south and a trough coming through the Great Lakes, we'll have rain and snow showers tonight.

A weakening low will come through Wednesday. Not a lot of precipitation, but this will give us rain and snow showers.

Another low coming in from the Ohio Valley will keep the unsettle weather in the forecast Thursday with mixed rain and snow showers. It looks like this will happen Thursday night into Friday.

Clouds with a few lingering showers for Saturday. Temperatures will try to climb closer to season average Sunday and Monday.

