Child abuse reporting concerns amid COVID-19 pandemic

(WBNG) -- Schools are closed and children are at home, but the Broome County Child Advocacy Center says some children could be in danger.

"We know that kids for the most part, their safe haven, a lot of the time is school. With them not going to school right now, we're really concerned that they don't have that trusted adult they can confide in," said Jessica Hyett, coordinator for the Child Advocacy Center, a program with the Crime Victims Assistance Center.

Hyett says reports of abuse are often filed by the school. If schools are closed, many reports are never made. The center says they're working on ways to let people know about available resources.

"We actually created a pamphlet we're giving out to the community. We've been trying to brainstorm different ways to get it out. We've connected with some of the local school districts and we are partnering with them to send out in the kids' lunches they're giving out," said Hyett.

The pamphlet has many resources, including a 24-hour crisis number. Hyett says there is an advocate available to offer any stress-relief and support.

However, when the pandemic passes and children return to school, the center is preparing to see many cases.

"We're definitely expecting an influx of cases when the children do go back to school. They're missing out on their safe havens of people that are close to them, so we are definitely concerned," said Hyett.

To reach the 24-hour crisis hotline, call 607-722-4256.