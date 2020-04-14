Confirmed cases in Broome County rises to 144

Broome County April 14 coronavirus update

Coronavirus numbers

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced there are 144 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

107 of those cases are active. Of which, five are in the hospital. 46 tests are pending.

29 people have recovered from the virus and eight people have died.

213 people are in mandatory quarantine and 30 people are in precautionary quarantine.

Operation Crush Covid

Garnar says he would like to remind Broome County residents about Operation Crush Covid.

The operation demands that people only shop on even calendar dates if they were born on an even year and odd calendar dates if they were born on an odd year.

The goal of this measure is to further reduce the spread of the virus.