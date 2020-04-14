Coronavirus causing campaign hiccups for 22nd District candidates

(WBNG) -- Candidates vying for the 22nd congressional district seat in November told 12 News Tuesday the coronavirus has impacted their campaign plans.

The position is currently held by Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The race currently pits him against former congresswoman and republican candidate Claudia Tenney, republican candidate George Philips and libertarian candidate Keith Price.

As the coronavirus pandemic has changed so many parts of daily life, 12 News asked the candidates how their campaign trails have changed in light of this crisis.

Republican candidate George Philips responded, "Our campaign was traveling, going to events, a lot of door-to-door, we just finished up petitioning, all of that has stopped, so now we are like everyone else, working from home, I'm on the phone a lot, a lot of emails and trying to be positive and upbeat."

Former Congresswoman and republican candidate Claudia Tenney said, "It's obviously very different because we can't go door-to-door, we can't have meetings, we can't meet with people one-on-one, we can't have any personal contact, so it makes it a little more challenging, so what we've been trying to do is using obviously Facetime, Skype, we used a tele-town hall which is a little bit costly, but that was a way to get to a lot of voters, we've been trying to use that method and I've been just doing a lot of community outreach, personally."

Libertarian candidate Keith Price explained, "One of my big campaign techniques is to be out and among the people, yes I use social media, yes I use Facebook and Twitter, but I set up a lot of town halls, I go to a lot of meetings, public meetings...and so with all of those events being canceled, it's caused me to sort of shrink, now I have to do everything on social media."

And current democratic congressman Anthony Brindisi responded, "For me I really just have not been focused on campaigning at all at this point in time, I think there's going to be plenty of time for politics down the road, certainly in the fall, but for me right now it's important to do the job that the people elected me to do and that's making sure that our healthcare workers have the resources they need and our essential workers have the resources they need, to make sure we're getting assistance to our hospitals and small businesses and families who are most effected by coronavirus."

The primary election for these candidates and many others is currently scheduled for June 23 with the general election arriving on November 3.

