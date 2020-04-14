Coronavirus has led to an uptick in burglaries, sheriff’s office says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - The coronavirus quarantine has put people in their homes and off the roads.

Captain Kate Newcomb of the Broome County Sheriff's Office says this has led to big changes.

"With the reduction of traffic, we've seen a decline in motor vehicle accidents, we are not stopping as many violators for violations of traffic law," said Captain Kate Newcomb.

This has made a big difference for sheriffs deputies in our area.

"We are starting to see a little bit of an uptick in some burglaries, you know people who break the law are opportunistic," says Newcomb.

Newcomb says deputies are now doing property checks on closed businesses at all hours of the day.

She says this has led to an increase in the amount of deputies on morning, evening.

"We took our two plain closed people who work in warrants and we assigned them back out to our road patrols," Newcomb says.

The sheriff's office says business owners should be periodically checking in to ensure everyone's safety

"The public is our eyes and ears on the street, we can't do this job alone we rely on the public for so many things, to provide us tips, to be our eyes and ears when we are not there and this is not different," says Newcomb.

