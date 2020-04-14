COVID-19 isn’t putting veterinary services on ‘paws’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Local veterinarian offices are adapting to the coronavirus pandemic, making sure operations are safe for you and your furry friends.

Fur and Feathers Veterinary Care in Binghamton is offering drive-up services, so your pet can be cared for without you having to leave the car.

Veterinarian and co-owner Diane Wittner says the process may take longer, but it's an effective measure to keep business going.

"They [customers] pull into the lot and call our office number, one of our assistants will go out to the car to collect the patient, we take wet wipes with us. After our exam we can get on the phone, can talk to people about what we found and what we would recommend," said Dr. Wittner.

For now, Fur and Feather Veterinary Care is only seeing injured, sick or emergency patients.

"We're trying to reserve supplies for non-elective things only, rather than elective," said Wittner.

Dr. Wittner says overall numbers may be down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she has noticed a new trend.

"In some ways, we're seeing more illness, injuries, disease states because I think with people home they're actually noticing it more."

So if your pet is feeling rough, these services are readily available.

"We're still doing as much as we can with the time it takes to get it done this way," said Dr. Wittner.

As for whether or not she was worried about her veterinary clinic being shut down, Dr. Wittner says "I was really not worried that veterinarians weren't going to be able to function, because this is a needed service."

Dr. Wittner and her fellow employees ask that if you have recently felt sick, or have been exposed to someone who was sick, you have someone else drop off your pet.

