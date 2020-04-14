Cuomo: We changed the curve, hospitalization rates remain flat

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the state may be at the apex of the coronavirus.

Cuomo says the number of hospitalizations continue to remain flat.

Additionally, the number of people admitted into intensive case units (ICU) and the number of people on ventilators were down.

Cuomo says New York has "changed the curve" thanks to social-distancing actions. He says we proved we can "control" the virus.

In regards to reopening the state, Cuomo says remaining locked down is not sustainable.

We have learned facts that are helping to control the virus.



What we have also learned it that we can’t hermetically seal society.



We know more each day and will use that knowledge to inform every decision we make. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 14, 2020

The governor says he and the governors of Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts are working together to create multi-state council on how to best reopen.

Cuomo also says the number of reported deaths in nursing homes due to COVID-19 is an "increasing issue."

The percentage of nursing home deaths due to COVID-19 is increasing in comparison to deaths in hospitals.