ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The village of Endicott is alerting residents to the possibility of dirty water Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., the village posted on its Facebook page that an "unexplained" power glitch shut the pump to the Ranney well off.

This caused a reverse flow, they say.

Residents with discolored water are told to run their faucet cold until its clear.

The village says the discoloration should resolve throughout the day.