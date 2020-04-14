Hank Steinbrenner, Yankees co-owner, dies at 63

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner died Tuesday at age 63.

He is the oldest son of George Steinbrenner and one of the four siblings who own the team's controlling shares. The team said he died at home in Clearwater, Florida, due to a long-standing health issue.

A chain smoker and miniature drag racer, Hank hoped to succeed as father as the team's controlling owner.

Between the 2007 and 2008 seasons, he became the public voice of the Yankees' ownership.

He did not appear to have much involvement in the team's operations in recent years and devoted more time to racing interests.

PHOTO SOURCE: MGN Online