Heading home: COVID-19 patient recovers at Lourdes

(WBNG) -- Lourdes Hospital is celebrating the release of one of its COVID-19 patients.

63-year-old Martin Sarday was released from the hospital Monday afternoon after spending eight days in a bed. Sarday tells 12 News he was never on a ventilator.

On April 4, he felt symptoms of the virus. The next day, Sarday tells 12 News the symptoms were so severe he went to the hospital for only the third time in his life.

Lourdes Hospital posted a video on its Facebook page of Sarday leaving the hospital with nurses aligning the halls cheering for him.

He says he is "super touched" by their gesture.

For now, Sarday is finishing his recovery from his house and is awaiting further instructions from his primary healthcare provider.

12 News will hear from Martin Sarday in its 6 p.m. newscast.