How much longer will this unsettled weather pattern last?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early with a chance of a rain or snow shower. Some clearing toward morning. Wind: SW->NW 7-12G15 Low: 25-30

Wednesday: Some morning sun possible. Turning partly sunny and breezy at times. Slight chance of a spotty rain or snow shower/sprinkle. Wind: NW 5-10G15 High: 40-45

Wednesday Night: 30% chance of snow showers. Chilly. Wind: W/NW 7-12G15 Low: 23-27



Forecast Discussion:

There is a small chance of a couple rain or snow showers tonight with mostly cloudy skies early giving way to some clearing toward morning. Lows drop into the 20s.

Wednesday through Friday and highs will likely top out in the low to mid 40s. Most of the period looks precipitation-free, but there is a slight chance (20%)of some rain or snow showers from time to time each day but Friday. A system will slide by us Friday and could bring some rain and snow to us. There is uncertainty in the exact track; some guidance is south, leaving us dry, but other guidance is farther north with snow and rain. The chance of precipitation is 30%, but higher south. Lows stay below average in the 20s.

Sun and clouds are forecast for Saturday with highs in the mid 40s. Some rain showers are possible Sunday. The chance of precipitation is 30% with highs in the low 50s. Monday brings a rain and snow chance of 30% with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Next Tuesday looks like a sun and cloud mix with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Toward mid and late next week some signs point toward our weather turning a bit warmer.