Indiana boy, 2, goes missing, found dead in neighbor’s pond

Authorities say a 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father was found dead in a neighbor's fish pond. The Vanderburgh County coroner's office announced Tuesday that Carter Pickerell died from drowning.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the child was found in a next-door neighbor's koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child's father called Evansville police to report his son missing.

Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate Pickerell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the southwestern Indiana city.