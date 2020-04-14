Local man staying on the road to recovery amid pandemic

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- While the Broome County DA is reporting no increase in overdoses during the pandemic yet, people in recovery are still working to stay on the right path.

Roman Whitmore says he has been in and out of recovery since 1995, but is proud to say he's been five years sober. He says having to stay home due to this pandemic has taken away his opportunity to meet with people who help him on a weekly basis.

"I'm a people person, so being stuck inside is not easy," said Whitmore.

Meanwhile, Broome County District Attorney, Michael Korchak, says he's run into some complications as well. He says while it's good that the number of overdoses or drug-related calls have not yet gone up, he still has some concerns.

"Based on the new pandemic rules from the Office of Court Administration, individuals are released immediately unless they're charged with the qualified offense," said Korchak. "So, we're hoping we don't see a significant increase in drug overdoses and deaths."

Whitmore says he stays in contact with his peers on social media to keep connected and says he puts one foot in front of the other to keep moving forward.

For resources regarding addiction and recovery efforts in Broome County, click here.