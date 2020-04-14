Meet the Around the Tiers host

Logan Pollock is the host and producer of Around the Tiers. She joined the team in October 2019.

Logan is a 2019 graduate of the University of New Hampshire where she was a communication major and minored in journalism. Logan was involved with the UNH television station, Wildcat Productions. There, she was a post-game reporter for UNH sports; soccer, football and hockey. Logan also interned at PBS New Hampshire in Durham.

Before joining the team, Logan worked at News Channel Nebraska as a multi-media journalist intern for the summer where she gained invaluable experience and solidified her passion for journalism.

Logan is originally from Orlando, Florida and spends her free time visiting family and friends, playing tennis, and binge-watching new Netflix shows. Logan is so excited to be working in the Southern Tier and serving the local community.

Have a story idea or any questions? You can email Logan at lpollock@wbng.com or follow her on social media, Logan Pollock WBNG.