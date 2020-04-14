Lose your health insurance due to unemployment? One Binghamton organization wants to help you get it back

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Nearly seventeen million Americans have applied for unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and with many of them relying on employment based health insurance, that has people in the Southern Tier concerned about their health coverage.

Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network of Binghamton wants to help you put that worry to rest.

"If someone has lost their health insurance especially in this period of time it's critical that they can get coverage immediately and be able to access whatever care they need," said Sharon Chesna, Executive Director of Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network of Binghamton.

Chesna says while the traditional open enrollment period for health insurance in New York State ended in January, the state is offering a special open enrollment period for anyone needing health insurance during the pandemic. The new open enrollment period will last until May 15.

"It allows anyone who has lost their coverage or anyone who did not have coverage even before COVID-19 to apply for their health insurance," she said.

While Mothers and Babies started out offering services for new families nearly thirty years ago, they have since expanded their focus to include a variety of health related services. That includes helping people through the process of applying for insurance.

"Our navigators are trained and they are certified through New York State to assist anyone through the marketplace," said Chesna.

She also says this is far from the only service the organization is offering the community during this difficult time.

"Say they are provided a prescription and they have a high copay they can't really afford especially if they've just lost their job - we can work with them and try to get them some coverage for whatever it is they may need," she said.

If you have lost your health insurance and are in need of assistance you can contact Mothers and Babies Perinatal Network of Binghamton at (607) 772-0517.

If you would like to apply on your own, you can do so by clicking here.